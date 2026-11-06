Broadmor 4th Graders Each Receive New Bikes

Every fourth grader at Broadmor Elementary School received a new bike, helmet, lock, and water bottle thanks to support from Phoenix Children's, State Farm, and other community partners. Before taking their bikes home, students attended a safety assembly and bike safety training to learn how to ride safely and with confidence. Volunteers from Landings Credit Union, State Farm, Phoenix Children's Hospital, and the Broadmor community helped build the bikes.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tempe Elementary School District