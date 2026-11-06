🍽️ Several Tempe Hospitality Jobs From $15.50/hr to $65/hr

Tempe’s hospitality scene is busy right now—hotels and restaurants are hiring across front desk, housekeeping, and kitchen roles. Good mix of entry-level spots and higher-paying tipped jobs.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Westin Tempe)

Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Westin Tempe) Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Full-time, AM shifts (weekends/holidays)

Pay: Not listed

This role keeps guest rooms clean, organized, and welcoming. Comes with hotel room discounts, flexible schedules, 401k with match, vacation/sick pay, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Westin Tempe)

Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Westin Tempe) Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Full-time, AM shifts (weekends/holidays)

Pay: Not listed

You’ll take care of lobbies and other public areas so the hotel always looks its best. Good fit if you like staying active and want benefits plus hotel discounts while working with a supportive team.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Westin Tempe)

Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Westin Tempe) Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Part-time, AM/PM (weekends/holidays)

Pay: Not listed

Front desk agents greet, check in, and check out guests while handling questions and payments. Great if you enjoy people-facing work and want hotel discounts, flexible hours, and growth opportunities.

Employer: The Buffalo Spot

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Part-time to full-time (10–40 hrs/week)

Part-time to full-time (10–40 hrs/week) Pay: $15.50–$16.50 per hour

You’ll work both in the kitchen and at the register in a fast-paced, casual spot. No experience required—paid training, employee discount, and paid sick time included.

Employer: The Hudson Eatery & Bar

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Part-time or full-time

Part-time or full-time Pay: $25.00–$65.00 per hour (with tips)

Mix classic and creative cocktails, serve guests, and help shape the bar menu. Best for experienced bartenders who want high earning potential and steady in-person shifts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the role’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.