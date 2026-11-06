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Tempe
🎓 Tempe Education Jobs With Multiple Openings This Week
8 days ago
Tempe’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to college and career prep. If you like helping people learn, there’s a nice mix of leadership, faculty, and part‑time roles open.
Director – Enterprise Learning (Field Learning)
- Employer: Edward Jones
- Location: Tempe, AZ (in‑office 4 days/week if within commuting distance)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the strategy, design, and rollout of large‑scale learning programs for financial advisors and branch teams at a Fortune 500 firm. Great fit if you have a master’s in education/OD and 7+ years in corporate learning and want to own multi‑year learning roadmaps and a high‑performing team.
Instructional Design Manager – School of Conservation Futures
- Employer: Arizona State University
- Location: Tempe Campus, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $71,500 – $90,000/year DOE
Manage an instructional design team building online and in‑person courses focused on conservation and global futures. You’ll work with faculty, use tools like Canvas, Articulate Rise/Storyline, H5P, and lead course design grounded in learning science and UDL.
Nursing Faculty
- Employer: Arizona College of Nursing
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach BSN students in classroom, lab, and clinical settings while helping tackle the national nursing shortage. Ideal if you have a graduate degree, 3+ years RN experience, and want strong PTO, 401(k) with match, and professional development in a growing nursing program.
Curriculum and Training Specialist (Teacher Trainer)
- Employer: Brightmont Academy
- Location: Tempe, AZ (listed as Tempe, AZ, US)
- Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week, M–F, 11am–5pm ET availability)
- Salary: Not listed
Part‑time role for an experienced K–12 teacher who loves coaching other educators. You’ll design and lead synchronous and asynchronous PD, align multiple digital curricula to standards, and build training with e‑learning tools and Google Workspace.
College and Career Readiness Coordinator (Tribal K–12)
- Employer: Arizona State University – Career Services
- Location: Arizona State University (work in Tribal communities: San Carlos Apache Tribe or Tohono O'odham Nation)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary Range: $40,000 – $44,000/year (prorated for part-time)
Design and run college and career readiness programs for Tribal K–12 students, including tutoring, mentoring, and cultural programming. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years related experience, and are willing to travel or live in Tribal communities.
JA BizTown & JA Finance Park Program Coordinator
- Employer: Junior Achievement of Arizona
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week, 7.5‑hour shifts, school‑day schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
Work directly with elementary and middle school students in hands‑on simulations about money, work, and running a town. Great if you’re comfortable speaking to large groups, tech‑savvy, can be on your feet, and want a high‑impact, school‑year schedule.
Childcare Lead Teacher
- Employer: Child Development Schools
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$17/hour, based on experience and education
Lead an early childhood classroom, plan age‑appropriate lessons, and build strong relationships with families. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, 50% childcare discount, and tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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