🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tempe

Tempe has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance at love. Each of these pups has a unique story and is looking for a safe, caring forever home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult (about 4.5 years)

Adult (about 4.5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tempe, AZ)

Charlie has been with his current family since he was just 2 weeks old. He’s now about 4½ years old and has been a very special part of their lives. His family loves him deeply and is making the heartbreaking choice to rehome him only because they can’t give him the time, space, and care he deserves.

From his description, Charlie is a loving, playful sweetheart who just wants a safe, stable home where he can be part of the family.

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult (about 4.5 years)

Adult (about 4.5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tempe, AZ)

Dumplin was also taken in at just 2 weeks old, along with his littermates, and has been a beloved family member for about 4½ years. His family describes him as an absolute sweetheart — loving, playful, affectionate, and very people-focused.

They are heartbroken to rehome him, but want him to have the time, space, and attention he truly deserves in a new forever home.

👉 Meet Dumplin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

Phone: (602) 445-7387

Momma Chunks is a medium-sized American Bulldog mix at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue. With her solid black coat and sturdy build, she’s a striking girl who’s ready for a family to notice her and give her a chance.

For more details about her personality, training, and any special needs, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Momma Chunks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug / Dachshund mix

Pug / Dachshund mix Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

Phone: (602) 445-7387

Michelle is a 4-year-old Pug/Dachshund mix with a sweet, affectionate personality and a curious streak. She loves being with “her” people and checking out what’s going on—especially if snacks are nearby.

She’s a self-proclaimed couch potato, happiest when she’s napping, relaxing by your side, and soaking up attention. She’s friendly, food-motivated, and sounds like a wonderful companion for someone who wants a snuggly, low-key buddy.

👉 Meet Michelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tempe, AZ and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Share this with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.