🚌 Tempe Transportation Jobs: Several Driving & Tech Roles

Tempe has some solid transportation openings right now, from high-tech EV work to steady delivery routes. If you like being on the road and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Tempe, AZ (regional travel)

Tempe, AZ (regional travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps you on the move, servicing Tesla vehicles out in the field. You’ll handle tire work, basic inspections, and customer interactions, with day-one benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and more.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Tempe, AZ (regional travel)

Tempe, AZ (regional travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core work as the afternoon shift—mobile tire service and light vehicle work on Teslas—but on a night schedule. Comes with the same strong day-one benefits and is a good fit if you prefer overnight hours and less daytime traffic.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and pick up returns. This job offers competitive pay, PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance, plus growth potential in a big, stable company. Bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: Patient Care Infusion LLC

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Part-time

Salary: $18/hour

Schedule: Sat–Sun 5:00am–1:00pm, Mon 3:30am–11:00am

Early-morning, time-sensitive deliveries of radiopharmaceuticals to hospitals and imaging centers. You get a company vehicle, company phone, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, and a stocked kitchen, and you’ll be a key link in patient care if you like driving and can handle a physical role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good driving and tech spots in Tempe tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.