⚖️ Tempe, AZ Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Tempe’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now—especially in financial services, tech, and mortgage servicing. If you’ve got risk, regulatory, or legal ops experience, there’s a solid mix of hands-on and leadership roles open.

Employer: Clarivate

Clarivate Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid 2–3 days/week in office)

(hybrid 2–3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $65,000/year + bonus

Work on patent and trademark filing and prosecution support for a global IP leader. Great fit if you have 1+ year of patent paralegal/docketing experience and want steady, process-heavy work with clear procedures and tools.

Employer: Edward Jones

Location: Tempe, AZ (in-office 4 days/week)

(in-office 4 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonuses, profit sharing, and full benefits)

Lead complex compliance questions from branch teams and help shape training and policies at a Fortune 500 wealth management firm. Ideal if you hold Series 7 (plus 9/10/24/66 or willing to obtain) and have 3+ years in compliance and 5+ years in the industry.

Employer: Newrez

Location: Tempe, AZ (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (robust benefits package)

Support foreclosure litigation by managing contested cases and working closely with outside counsel. Good for candidates with 1–2 years of foreclosure experience who like case work, documentation, and occasional testimony.

Employer: Newrez

Location: Tempe, AZ (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (medical, 401(k) match, leave benefits)

Handle day-to-day foreclosure pipelines—reviews, timelines, attorney communication, and sale prep. Great entry-to-mid role if you have 1–2 years foreclosure or mortgage servicing and like deadline-driven, process-focused work.

Employer: Newrez

Location: Tempe, AZ (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (comprehensive benefits)

Lead a team of 8+ foreclosure specialists, own policies, metrics, and escalations, and make risk/recovery decisions. Best for someone with 6+ years foreclosure/mortgage servicing and some management experience.

Employer: Newrez

Location: Tempe, AZ (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full benefits and tuition support)

Manage complex mortgage bankruptcy cases, audit processes, and guide junior case managers. A strong match if you have 5+ years mortgage bankruptcy and enjoy detailed court, trustee, and plan work.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Administer personal trust and estate accounts, balancing fiduciary duty, risk, and client service. Good for someone with solid trust/estate administration experience and comfort reading legal documents.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tempe, AZ (office-based, some travel)

(office-based, some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,600 – $147,600/year + bonus eligibility

Lead tech-enabled improvements for Deloitte’s Third Party Risk Management program, from roadmap to implementation. Great if you have 6+ years in regulatory/compliance/risk and enjoy systems, data, and cross-firm projects.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Location: Tempe, AZ (travel ~20%)

(travel ~20%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,500 – $126,400/year

Advise government, tribal, and nonprofit clients on grant compliance, internal controls, and policies. Ideal for someone with 3+ years in audit/compliance or public accounting, especially with federal grants or Single Audit exposure.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary (Tempe): $74,200 – $129,800/year + RSUs & bonus

Own high-impact fraud and abuse prevention projects using SQL and large data sets to protect Amazon’s marketplace. Great for someone with 5+ years in risk/compliance/audit who loves deep data dives and cross-team work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tempe’s legal and compliance roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.