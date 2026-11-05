🧑‍💼 Tempe AZ HR Jobs: Multiple Roles With $85K+ Pay

Tempe’s HR scene is busy right now, with solid corporate roles and room to grow. If you’ve got people skills and love solving problems, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid – 3 days in office, 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to HR consultant for ADP’s larger clients, helping them solve complex HR and product issues. This role is great if you have 3–5+ years in HR or consulting, enjoy client relationships, and want strong training, career growth, and day‑one benefits in a big, well-known company.

Employer: WTW

Location: Tempe, AZ (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$110,000 per year + annual bonus

Lead voluntary benefits strategy for clients, from plan design and renewals to carrier management and open enrollment. Ideal if you have 5+ years in voluntary benefits, strong client-facing skills, and want a role with clear leadership growth plus a deep health, retirement, and leave benefits package.

Employer: Progress Residential

Location: Tempe, AZ (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own full-cycle recruiting across the company, from intake meetings and sourcing to offers and onboarding. Good fit if you have 5+ years of recruiting, love relationship-driven hiring, and want competitive pay, bonuses, strong benefits, generous PTO, and ongoing training in a fast-growing real estate company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more HR roles and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.