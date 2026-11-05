👔 Tempe, AZ leadership jobs with multiple $100K+ opportunities

Tempe is hot for leadership roles right now—especially in ops, tech, and project management. If you’re ready to step up, there are several solid options with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Sterling Engineering

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: 2+ year contract, full-time hours

Salary: $70–$85/hr + PTO, holidays, medical, dental/vision, 401(k), ESOP

Lead scheduling for large pharmaceutical/life sciences construction projects using Primavera P6. Great fit if you have 8+ years in project controls and want long-term, high-impact work on complex capital builds.

Employer: Edward Jones

Location: Tempe, AZ (in-office 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus + profit sharing + full benefits)

Own firm-wide portfolio improvement projects that streamline how a Fortune 500 financial services company executes work. Ideal for a strategic problem-solver with 10+ years leading cross-functional initiatives.

Employer: Compri Consulting

Location: Tempe, AZ (onsite, AZ travel)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Run multiple K‑12 school construction jobs from start to closeout, with a big focus on safety, CPM scheduling, and subcontractor performance. Best for superintendents with 6+ years GC experience and strong Procore skills.

Employer: Arizona State University

Location: Tempe campus, hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000–$80,500/year

Lead large student-success projects across ASU and the University Innovation Alliance. Great for higher-ed pros who enjoy project management, data, and change management. Apply before the posted end date (11:59 PM AZ time).

Employer: Edward Jones

Location: Tempe, AZ (in-office 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus + profit sharing + full benefits)

Act as a right hand to market leaders—running events, budgets, strategic projects, and executive communications. Good match if you’re an experienced coordinator who likes owning complex, visible work.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Tempe/Phoenix, AZ or other US hubs, hybrid + travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$225,000/year

Lead design delivery for advanced semiconductor and electronics facilities, with full client interface and financial responsibility. A strong fit for leaders with 15–20 years in industrial/advanced tech projects.

Employer: Deloitte – Human Capital (MPPM)

Location: Tempe, AZ (consulting travel 0–50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,100–$179,500/year

Support large, tech-driven transformations as part of Deloitte’s Human Capital team. Great for early-career PMs (2+ years) who want consulting experience and exposure to C‑suite–level change.

Employer: Deloitte – Advertising, Marketing & Commerce

Location: Tempe, AZ (consulting travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700–$218,300/year

Lead digital product work across web, iOS, and Android—from roadmap to delivery. Ideal for product leaders with 4+ years in digital product strategy/management and strong JIRA/Confluence skills.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,700–$201,200/year (Tempe) + RSUs + benefits

Drive complex, cross-team technical programs that protect marketplace sellers and build trust, using AI-enabled tools where it makes sense. Best for seasoned TPMs with 7+ years working directly with engineering teams.

Employer: OneAZ Credit Union

Location: Tempe, AZ branch (840 E Southern Ave)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $56,823–$71,029/year + incentives

Coach a branch team, oversee lending and member services, and help grow community relationships. Good step for someone with 1–3 years in customer-facing financial roles who’s ready to lead a branch.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Tempe, AZ (in-office 3+ days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,175–$115,500/year

Lead strategic, multi-year transformation initiatives in transaction processing and shared services. Great for problem-solvers with 6+ years experience who like high-visibility, data-heavy work.

Employer: Oscar Health

Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid, 3 days/week in office; Thursdays required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,188–$114,434/year

Run cross-functional projects to improve contact-center workflows and member/provider experiences. Nice fit if you have 3+ years in ops/health insurance/consulting and are comfortable with data tools like Excel or SQL.

Employer: Roofing contractor (name shared in interview)

Location: Tempe, AZ (in person, Phoenix metro travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$140,000/year + incentives

Own the entire production department for a fast-growing roofing company—people, pipeline, quality, and ROC cases. Best for leaders with 5+ years roofing production and 3+ years running teams.

Employer: Unitek Learning

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Regional leader role overseeing Financial Aid Directors across multiple campuses, driving KPIs, compliance, and student service. Ideal for Title IV experts with 10+ years in financial aid and prior director-level experience.

Employer: Airpark Signs & Graphics

Location: Tempe, AZ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$68,000/year

Support sign and graphics projects from surveys to invoicing, coordinating closely with clients and internal teams. Great for organized communicators with some PM background and comfort in Google Workspace/QuickBooks.

Employer: Govig & Associates recruiting for a utility contractor

Location: Tempe/Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact executive role owning P&L, safety, and growth for a natural gas utility construction division. Best for leaders with 10+ years in utility/infra operations and deep gas construction experience.

Employer: Avnet

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage global customer programs for a major tech distributor—supply chain, forecasting, and cross-border coordination. Good for program managers with 3+ years experience and strong Excel/MRP/ERP skills.

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,000–$148,000/year

Lead a ~$25M field service P&L and a large team of field engineers, driving safety, customer satisfaction, and operational performance. Great for experienced service leaders with strong data-driven management skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline suggests.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.