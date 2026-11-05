🛒 Tempe, AZ Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Tempe’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from call centers to malls and local shops. If you like talking with people and keeping things moving, there’s a lot here to pick from.

Employer: ADP

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be ADP’s front line for mid-sized business clients, handling inbound calls, solving payroll/HR tech issues, and training users on ADP tools. Best for folks with 3–5 years customer service experience who like a fast-paced, metrics-driven call center and strong ongoing training.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle inbound and outbound calls with business customers, qualify leads for merchant payment solutions, and pass warm opportunities to sales consultants. Good fit if you have 6+ months sales/contact center experience, like weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 9–6 MST), and want structured training at a major bank.

Employer: Famous Footwear / Caleres

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team, hit sales targets, and keep the store looking great while stepping in for the Store Manager. Comes with 30% shoe discount, education assistance up to $7,500/year, and is ideal if you have 1+ year retail sales and love a busy, people-focused floor.

Employer: Hunt & Henriques (Law Firm)

Location: Tempe, AZ 85282 (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18/hr, potential $20/hr within ~6 months + monthly bonuses

Entry-level collections role calling consumers on delinquent accounts, negotiating payments, and documenting calls. Monday–Friday 9:00–6:30, solid benefits (401k, health, PTO), and no credit check or marijuana test.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of Tesla in the showroom: greet walk-ins, run test drives, guide people through purchase and delivery, and hit monthly sales/KPI goals. Great if you have 1+ year sales or customer service, are excited about EVs, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers design framing for their art, complete framing orders, and keep the frame department stocked and tidy. Good for creative, hands-on folks comfortable on their feet, lifting frames, and working nights/weekends.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Assist walk-in and phone customers with auto parts lookups, ring up sales, handle returns, and occasionally make deliveries. Strong fit if you like cars, can juggle phones and in-person customers, and want benefits, PTO, 401k with match, and growth in a stable chain.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Arizona Mills, Tempe, AZ

Type: Seasonal, ~Full-time hours

Salary: Not listed

Run the Santa photo set: hire and schedule staff, oversee daily photo operations, handle deposits, and keep guests happy. Great seasonal leadership role if you’re 18+, can work evenings/weekends/holidays, and want hands-on management experience.

Employer: CROSSMARK / Product Connections

Location: Tempe, AZ (retail stores)

Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hrs/week)

Salary: $16/hr

Do in-store demos: cook/serve samples, talk up products, and submit same-day online reports. Good side gig if you’re outgoing, can stand for a full shift, and don’t mind light food prep and cleaning.

Employer: Vortex Doors

Location: Tempe, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Take calls and emails from commercial door customers, schedule service, document interactions, and help dispatch techs. Monday–Friday between 7:00–5:30, with health benefits, 401k match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: State Farm

Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,101.85–$83,535.93/year + up to 15% bonus

Investigate and negotiate auto injury claims, review medical and police reports, and work with attorneys and internal teams. Strong option if you want a higher-paying, analytical customer-facing role with robust benefits and hybrid work.

Employer: Dal-Tile (Mohawk Industries)

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support tile customers with orders, product info, pricing, and order status, plus walk-in showroom traffic. Best for someone with 3+ years call center/customer service and solid Excel/Word skills who wants a stable, growth-focused company.

Employer: Tommy Hilfiger / PVH

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a fashion retail store: lead the team, open/close, drive sales, and keep the brand experience sharp. Comes with up to 75% employee discount, training, and benefits; ideal if you have prior retail leadership/key holder experience.

Employer: Doc Popcorn @ Arizona Mills

Location: Arizona Mills, Tempe, AZ

Type: Part-time & Seasonal

Salary: From $15.15/hr + tips

Serve popcorn and treats, sample to guests, upsell, clean the kiosk, and restock (must lift 50 lb bags). Mostly evening + weekend shifts, great for students or anyone wanting a fun, flexible mall job.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first stop for customers needing tech help: check in devices, explain repair options, set up new tech, and update customers on status. Needs 3+ months retail or customer service, a love of gadgets, and flexibility for nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Progress Residential

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: Not listed

Lead a large, multi-tier resident contact center (care, case management, advocacy) and drive an AI-enabled service transformation. A fit for seasoned leaders with 8–10+ years contact center/customer operations leadership over 100+ FTE and strong analytics and workforce management skills.

Employer: Golden Egg Roll

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22/hr

Fast-paced front counter role: bag orders, call items to the kitchen, handle payments, and keep the line moving. Schedule is Mon–Sat, 11:30am–8:00pm, and they require Japanese food knowledge and a short (≤15 min) commute.

Employer: Oakley

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager by leading the sales floor, assigning tasks, helping with schedules, and keeping visual standards on point. Good step-up role if you have retail experience and want leadership in a well-known performance/eyewear brand.

Employer: Russell Tobin (staffing for healthcare client)

Location: Tempe, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time, 5-month contract (possible extension/perm)

Pay: $20.22/hr

Answer inbound patient calls, schedule appointments, and document requests in multiple systems. Includes 3 weeks paid training (Mon–Fri, 8–4:30) and requires at least 6 months customer service and comfort in a high-volume call center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.