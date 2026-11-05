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🛒 Tempe, AZ Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Tempe’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from call centers to malls and local shops. If you like talking with people and keeping things moving, there’s a lot here to pick from.
Client Support Specialist – Call Center
Employer: ADP
Location: Tempe, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
You’ll be ADP’s front line for mid-sized business clients, handling inbound calls, solving payroll/HR tech issues, and training users on ADP tools. Best for folks with 3–5 years customer service experience who like a fast-paced, metrics-driven call center and strong ongoing training.
Merchant Call Center Sales Associate
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Handle inbound and outbound calls with business customers, qualify leads for merchant payment solutions, and pass warm opportunities to sales consultants. Good fit if you have 6+ months sales/contact center experience, like weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 9–6 MST), and want structured training at a major bank.
Assistant Store Manager – Famous Footwear
Employer: Famous Footwear / Caleres
Location: Tempe, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a small team, hit sales targets, and keep the store looking great while stepping in for the Store Manager. Comes with 30% shoe discount, education assistance up to $7,500/year, and is ideal if you have 1+ year retail sales and love a busy, people-focused floor.
Collections Representative – Call Center
Employer: Hunt & Henriques (Law Firm)
Location: Tempe, AZ 85282 (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $18/hr, potential $20/hr within ~6 months + monthly bonuses
Entry-level collections role calling consumers on delinquent accounts, negotiating payments, and documenting calls. Monday–Friday 9:00–6:30, solid benefits (401k, health, PTO), and no credit check or marijuana test.
Tesla Advisor, Sales
Employer: Tesla
Location: Tempe, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Be the face of Tesla in the showroom: greet walk-ins, run test drives, guide people through purchase and delivery, and hit monthly sales/KPI goals. Great if you have 1+ year sales or customer service, are excited about EVs, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Part-Time Framer (Custom Framing)
Employer: Michaels
Location: Tempe, AZ
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Help customers design framing for their art, complete framing orders, and keep the frame department stocked and tidy. Good for creative, hands-on folks comfortable on their feet, lifting frames, and working nights/weekends.
Parts Specialist
Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Tempe, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Assist walk-in and phone customers with auto parts lookups, ring up sales, handle returns, and occasionally make deliveries. Strong fit if you like cars, can juggle phones and in-person customers, and want benefits, PTO, 401k with match, and growth in a stable chain.
Seasonal Holiday Retail Manager – Arizona Mills
Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
Location: Arizona Mills, Tempe, AZ
Type: Seasonal, ~Full-time hours
Salary: Not listed
Run the Santa photo set: hire and schedule staff, oversee daily photo operations, handle deposits, and keep guests happy. Great seasonal leadership role if you’re 18+, can work evenings/weekends/holidays, and want hands-on management experience.
Product Demonstrator – Part Time
Employer: CROSSMARK / Product Connections
Location: Tempe, AZ (retail stores)
Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hrs/week)
Salary: $16/hr
Do in-store demos: cook/serve samples, talk up products, and submit same-day online reports. Good side gig if you’re outgoing, can stand for a full shift, and don’t mind light food prep and cleaning.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: Vortex Doors
Location: Tempe, AZ (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Hourly, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Take calls and emails from commercial door customers, schedule service, document interactions, and help dispatch techs. Monday–Friday between 7:00–5:30, with health benefits, 401k match, PTO, and holidays.
Claim Specialist – Auto Injury (Hybrid)
Employer: State Farm
Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,101.85–$83,535.93/year + up to 15% bonus
Investigate and negotiate auto injury claims, review medical and police reports, and work with attorneys and internal teams. Strong option if you want a higher-paying, analytical customer-facing role with robust benefits and hybrid work.
Customer Service Rep II – SSC
Employer: Dal-Tile (Mohawk Industries)
Location: Tempe, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support tile customers with orders, product info, pricing, and order status, plus walk-in showroom traffic. Best for someone with 3+ years call center/customer service and solid Excel/Word skills who wants a stable, growth-focused company.
Assistant Store Manager
Employer: Tommy Hilfiger / PVH
Location: Tempe, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help run a fashion retail store: lead the team, open/close, drive sales, and keep the brand experience sharp. Comes with up to 75% employee discount, training, and benefits; ideal if you have prior retail leadership/key holder experience.
Team Member – Doc Popcorn / Dippin’ Dots
Employer: Doc Popcorn @ Arizona Mills
Location: Arizona Mills, Tempe, AZ
Type: Part-time & Seasonal
Salary: From $15.15/hr + tips
Serve popcorn and treats, sample to guests, upsell, clean the kiosk, and restock (must lift 50 lb bags). Mostly evening + weekend shifts, great for students or anyone wanting a fun, flexible mall job.
Geek Squad Agent (Retail Store)
Employer: Best Buy
Location: Tempe, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Be the first stop for customers needing tech help: check in devices, explain repair options, set up new tech, and update customers on status. Needs 3+ months retail or customer service, a love of gadgets, and flexibility for nights, weekends, and holidays.
Senior Director, Resident Services
Employer: Progress Residential
Location: Tempe, AZ
Type: Full-time, senior leadership
Salary: Not listed
Lead a large, multi-tier resident contact center (care, case management, advocacy) and drive an AI-enabled service transformation. A fit for seasoned leaders with 8–10+ years contact center/customer operations leadership over 100+ FTE and strong analytics and workforce management skills.
Restaurant Cashier (Japanese Cuisine)
Employer: Golden Egg Roll
Location: Tempe, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $22/hr
Fast-paced front counter role: bag orders, call items to the kitchen, handle payments, and keep the line moving. Schedule is Mon–Sat, 11:30am–8:00pm, and they require Japanese food knowledge and a short (≤15 min) commute.
Sales Supervisor
Employer: Oakley
Location: Tempe, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the Store Manager by leading the sales floor, assigning tasks, helping with schedules, and keeping visual standards on point. Good step-up role if you have retail experience and want leadership in a well-known performance/eyewear brand.
Healthcare Associate / Customer Service II
Employer: Russell Tobin (staffing for healthcare client)
Location: Tempe, AZ (on-site)
Type: Full-time, 5-month contract (possible extension/perm)
Pay: $20.22/hr
Answer inbound patient calls, schedule appointments, and document requests in multiple systems. Includes 3 weeks paid training (Mon–Fri, 8–4:30) and requires at least 6 months customer service and comfort in a high-volume call center.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and for related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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