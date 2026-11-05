🚧 Tempe, AZ Construction Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings

Tempe’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like working with their hands. Here are several full-time roles where you can build, fix, and install things every day.

Employer: APIC Solutions

APIC Solutions Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex fire alarm installs, programming, inspections, and service in commercial and industrial buildings. This is a senior role for someone with 5+ years’ experience and NICET Level II, who’s ready to mentor junior techs and own big projects.

Employer: The Golf Cart Farm

Location: Tempe, AZ (shop in Mesa, AZ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.00 – $31.00 per hour

Work on golf cart repairs, electrical troubleshooting, battery installs, and custom upgrades at a busy 5‑star dealership. Good fit if you like small vehicles, customer interaction, and steady shop work with paid time off.

Employer: Airpark Signs & Graphics

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, some nights/weekends)

(Mon–Fri, some nights/weekends) Salary: From $18.00 per hour, based on experience

Install a variety of signs around the Valley, working at heights and using hand/power tools. This role offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays after 90 days, and they’re willing to train if you’re handy and reliable.

Employer: InProduction

Location: Tempe, AZ (heavy travel nationwide)

Type: Full-time, year-round

Salary: Not listed

Travel with a small crew building and tearing down scaffolding and temporary seating at major sports and entertainment venues. Expect outdoor work, lots of overtime potential, paid travel lodging, and benefits if you’re okay with heights and being on the road for long stretches.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person who shows up, works hard, and wants to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.