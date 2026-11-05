🍽️ Tempe AZ Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Tempe’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, there are several solid options here, from casual dining to a golf course gig.

Employer: Genghis Grill

Genghis Grill Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

This role is all about greeting guests, explaining how to build their stir fry, and keeping the food line clean and stocked. Good fit if you like fast-casual energy, staying busy on your feet, and talking with lots of different people.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Tempe, AZ (in-person)

Tempe, AZ (in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.15 – $12.20/hour

You’ll welcome guests, take orders, serve food, and handle payments at the register. Great if you speak both English and Spanish and want steady, guest-facing work in a busy restaurant setting.

Employer: Troon

Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50/hour + tips

Work outside staging golf carts, helping guests at the bag drop, and keeping the range stocked and tidy. Nice option if you enjoy the outdoors, like a customer-service role that isn’t stuck inside, and want tip potential.

Employer: Destination by Hyatt – Tempe Mission Palms

Location: Downtown Tempe, AZ

Downtown Tempe, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $12.35/hour + tips

Serve guests at Harry’s Place inside a busy downtown hotel, with shifts mainly afternoons and evenings. This one is ideal if you have 3+ years of serving experience and want hotel perks like paid time off, health benefits, and discounted rooms at Hyatt hotels.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Tempe spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.