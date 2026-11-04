🧑‍💼 Tempe AZ HR Jobs: Multiple Manager & Talent Roles Hiring

Tempe’s HR scene is busy right now, with solid corporate and construction employers hiring for strategic roles. If you’ve got people, data, or recruiting skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s posted ranges by city (link in job post; CA range listed as $105,735 – $247,365)

Lead compensation benchmarking, market analysis, and year‑end pay planning for a major professional services firm. This is a data‑heavy, strategic HR role partnering with HRBPs and leadership on pay, performance, and national total rewards projects.

Employer: Polaris Inc.

Location: Tempe, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own Workday for a global powersports brand—configuration, releases, reporting, and security across HCM, Recruiting, Comp, and Talent modules. Great fit if you’re a seasoned Workday pro who likes leading roadmap, enhancements, and partnering closely with HR and business leaders.

Employer: Sundt (100% employee‑owned contractor)

(100% employee‑owned contractor) Location: Tempe, AZ, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Market competitive (exact amount not listed)

Help build Sundt’s talent pipeline by sourcing candidates via LinkedIn, ATS, cold calls, events, and social media. Good for early‑career recruiters or sales‑minded folks who want strong benefits, ESOP/401(k), and a clear path to grow in talent acquisition.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.