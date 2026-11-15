Temecula’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love fashion, pets, wellness, or barbering. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring now in Temecula, CA.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Temecula, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $30.47/hour

Lead on the sales floor, coach a small team, and help run daily store operations for a global eyewear brand. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of retail/leadership experience and enjoy fashion, sales goals, and mentoring others.

Employer: The Alley Barber

Location: Temecula, CA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $150 – $500 per day (plus tips, commission)

Busy local barbershop with steady walk-ins looking for a licensed barber strong in fades, tapers, and beard work. Great if you want a flexible schedule, a social shop vibe, and income that grows with your chair.

Employer: Petco

Location: Temecula, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $22.00/hour (start rate $16.90/hour)

Help pet parents find the right food, supplies, and services while caring for animals in-store. Good for animal lovers who like a fast-paced retail setting and want room to learn and grow.

Employer: BFF Health & Wellness

Location: Temecula, CA (with occasional San Marcos coverage)

(with occasional San Marcos coverage) Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $21.00 – $25.00/hour

Front-of-house role at a membership-based wellness clinic where you greet members, manage check-ins, book appointments, and keep the lobby running smoothly. Ideal if you love hospitality, are tech-comfortable, and enjoy building long-term member relationships (bilingual English/Spanish is a big plus).

Employer: Burlington Stores

Location: Temecula, CA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.90/hour

Holiday-season cashier role focused on fast, friendly checkout and basic register tasks. Good option if you want flexible hours, an employee discount, and short-term work that could lead to more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a match. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.