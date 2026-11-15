Temecula neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to garden gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.

Item: Maytag washer transmission

Maytag washer transmission Condition: Not stated (check photos for details)

Not stated (check photos for details) Location: Vail Ranch, Temecula, CA

Details: Extra transmission for a Maytag washer . Photos are available so you can see the exact part and condition before you go.

Extra transmission for a . Photos are available so you can see the exact part and condition before you go. Pickup timing: Weekdays after 6pm, weekends

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Chair with matching ottoman

Chair with matching ottoman Condition: Described as very comfortable (no other details given)

Described as (no other details given) Location: Paseo Del Sol, Temecula, CA

Details: Cozy chair and ottoman set , great for a reading corner or living room seating. You’ll want a vehicle with enough space to haul both pieces.

Cozy , great for a reading corner or living room seating. You’ll want a vehicle with enough space to haul both pieces. Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Dark brown leather sofa bed

Condition: Comfortable , queen-size bed used once , few cracks in leather (can be covered)

, , (can be covered) Location: Paseo Del Sol, Temecula, CA

Details: Full-size couch that folds out into a queen-size bed . Good option for a guest room or small space where you need both seating and a bed. Note the cracks in the leather if appearance is important to you.

Full-size couch that folds out into a . Good option for a guest room or small space where you need both seating and a bed. Note the if appearance is important to you. Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: AeroPilates 300 reformer with cardio rebounder and box

with and Condition: Well used but in good condition

but Location: East of Old Town, Temecula, CA

Details: Home Pilates reformer setup, including the rebounder for cardio and a box for extra exercises. Great for someone wanting to build a home workout space.

Home setup, including the rebounder for cardio and a box for extra exercises. Great for someone wanting to build a home workout space. Pickup requirement: Must be able to pick up today in Temecula (time-sensitive)

(time-sensitive) Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Large compost tumbler on a sturdy metal stand

on a Condition: Not stated (described as sturdy and ideal for composting)

Not stated (described as sturdy and ideal for composting) Location: Morgan Valley, Temecula, CA

Details: Great for garden waste composting and kitchen scraps. The stand makes it easier to turn and aerate your compost.

Great for and kitchen scraps. The stand makes it easier to turn and aerate your compost. Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Temecula tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.