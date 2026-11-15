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Temecula
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Temecula Right Now
4 days ago
Temecula neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to garden gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.
Maytag washer transmission (Vail Ranch)
- Item: Maytag washer transmission
- Condition: Not stated (check photos for details)
- Location: Vail Ranch, Temecula, CA
- Details: Extra transmission for a Maytag washer. Photos are available so you can see the exact part and condition before you go.
- Pickup timing: Weekdays after 6pm, weekends
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Chair and ottoman
- Item: Chair with matching ottoman
- Condition: Described as very comfortable (no other details given)
- Location: Paseo Del Sol, Temecula, CA
- Details: Cozy chair and ottoman set, great for a reading corner or living room seating. You’ll want a vehicle with enough space to haul both pieces.
- Source: Nextdoor
Dark Brown Leather Sofa Bed
- Item: Dark brown leather sofa bed
- Condition: Comfortable, queen-size bed used once, few cracks in leather (can be covered)
- Location: Paseo Del Sol, Temecula, CA
- Details: Full-size couch that folds out into a queen-size bed. Good option for a guest room or small space where you need both seating and a bed. Note the cracks in the leather if appearance is important to you.
- Source: Nextdoor
FREE!! AeroPilates Reformer
- Item: AeroPilates 300 reformer with cardio rebounder and box
- Condition: Well used but in good condition
- Location: East of Old Town, Temecula, CA
- Details: Home Pilates reformer setup, including the rebounder for cardio and a box for extra exercises. Great for someone wanting to build a home workout space.
- Pickup requirement: Must be able to pick up today in Temecula (time-sensitive)
- Source: Nextdoor
Compost Tumbler on Stand
- Item: Large compost tumbler on a sturdy metal stand
- Condition: Not stated (described as sturdy and ideal for composting)
- Location: Morgan Valley, Temecula, CA
- Details: Great for garden waste composting and kitchen scraps. The stand makes it easier to turn and aerate your compost.
- Source: Nextdoor
Free items in Temecula tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.