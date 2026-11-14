Temecula’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially in mental health and pet care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: MEP Health

MEP Health Location: Temecula, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient role focused on adult patients, with a mix of in-person and virtual visits. You’ll do full psych evaluations, med management, and treatment planning while working closely with therapists and primary care in a team-based setting.

Employer: Gateway Services Inc.

Location: Temecula, CA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 5:00am–1:30pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour (DOE)

Hybrid role serving vet clinics and working in a pet aftercare Care Center. You’ll drive a route, support cremation operations, create memorial items, and help families say goodbye to their pets, with industry-leading benefits, overtime eligibility, and room to grow.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Temecula, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (W2)

Compensation: $108,000–$145,000+ (productivity-based)

Mix of testing and therapy in a large, fast-growing behavioral health group. Offers a sign-on bonus, cash incentives, 401(k) with 4% match, CEUs, paid parental leave, malpractice coverage, and a clinical focus on children, teens, and/or adults (Autism experience preferred).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.