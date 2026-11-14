Temecula’s food and hospitality scene is busy, from wine country dining to lively sports bars and pet salons. Here are a few solid local roles hiring now.

Employer: Europa Village

Europa Village Location: Temecula, CA (Wine Country)

(Wine Country) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a popular Spanish tapas restaurant in wine country. You’ll keep dishes, kitchen areas, and equipment clean and organized while working closely with the Executive Chef and a tight, team-focused staff.

Employer: Temecula Pet Salon / Let’s Groom LLC

Temecula Pet Salon / Location: Temecula, CA

Type: Other (W-2 employee, in-person)

Other (W-2 employee, in-person) Pay: $17.00 – $43.00 per hour + 100% of tips (full-time groomers average about $1,567/month in tips )

+ (full-time groomers average about ) Benefits: 401(k) matching, employee discount, paid time off

For experienced groomers (1+ year) who love animals and want quality-over-quantity work. You’ll join an established salon with strong tipping potential, continuing education, and a supportive, professional team. Fridays and Saturdays are required.

Employer: Hendo’s Barrel House

Location: 27901 Jefferson Avenue, Temecula, CA

Type: Part-time (about 25–32 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.90 – $17.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid training

Help keep a busy restaurant, brewery, and sports bar running smoothly. You’ll restock the bar, clean and organize stations, support bartenders during big games and live music, and grow your skills in a fun, high-energy spot. Apply in person at Hendo’s.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.