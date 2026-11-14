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🍽️ Temecula CA Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Temecula’s food and hospitality scene is busy, from wine country dining to lively sports bars and pet salons. Here are a few solid local roles hiring now.
Restaurant Dishwasher – Bolero Restaurante at Europa Village
- Employer: Europa Village
- Location: Temecula, CA (Wine Country)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a popular Spanish tapas restaurant in wine country. You’ll keep dishes, kitchen areas, and equipment clean and organized while working closely with the Executive Chef and a tight, team-focused staff.
Dog Groomer – Temecula Pet Salon (Let’s Groom LLC)
- Employer: Temecula Pet Salon / Let’s Groom LLC
- Location: Temecula, CA
- Type: Other (W-2 employee, in-person)
- Pay: $17.00 – $43.00 per hour + 100% of tips (full-time groomers average about $1,567/month in tips)
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, employee discount, paid time off
For experienced groomers (1+ year) who love animals and want quality-over-quantity work. You’ll join an established salon with strong tipping potential, continuing education, and a supportive, professional team. Fridays and Saturdays are required.
Barback – Hendo’s Barrel House
- Employer: Hendo’s Barrel House
- Location: 27901 Jefferson Avenue, Temecula, CA
- Type: Part-time (about 25–32 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.90 – $17.00 per hour
- Benefits: Paid training
Help keep a busy restaurant, brewery, and sports bar running smoothly. You’ll restock the bar, clean and organize stations, support bartenders during big games and live music, and grow your skills in a fun, high-energy spot. Apply in person at Hendo’s.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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