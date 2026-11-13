NAMI Temecula Valley will host NAMIWalks Inland Empire on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Diamond Valley Lake Marina, 2615 Angler Ave, Hemet, CA 92543. Registration opens at 8:00 AM, and community members are invited to walk in support of mental health awareness and to reduce stigma.

This content is adapted from materials provided by NAMI Temecula Valley