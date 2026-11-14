The City of Temecula will host Pechanga Pu’éska Mountain Day on Sunday, November 15 at 4:30 PM on the outside front steps of City Hall (or inside the Conference Center if it rains). Seating is limited, so early arrival is encouraged for the proclamation recital, a double feature screening of People of the West Ep 1 and The Mountain That Weeps by Pechanga Studios, appetizers and dessert, and book sales by The Great Oak Press. Learn more about the holiday at TemeculaCA.gov/Pu’éska, and watch the full People of the West series this month at FNX.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Temecula - City Government