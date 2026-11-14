Looking for a new feline friend in Temecula, CA? These adoptable cats and kittens from Huey’s Rescue are full of love, purrs, and personality, and they’re all hoping for a safe, happy forever home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Huey’s Rescue

Bee is a super playful little kitten who loves chasing toys and exploring every corner. After playtime, she turns into a total cuddle-bug, curling up in your lap and purring loudly. She’s ready to bring lots of fun and sweetness to her forever “hive.”

👉 Meet Bee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Huey’s Rescue

Spots may be a little shy at first, so he’ll need a moment to warm up. Once he feels safe, he’s gentle, sweet, and loves to play and soak up affection. He has adorable multi-colored toe beans that he proudly shows off—just as special as he is.

👉 Meet Spots and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Huey’s Rescue

Buu is a tiny shadow with a huge purr motor. He loves practicing his jumps and pouncing on toys, then settling in right next to you on the bed or your lap. If you want a kitten who’s equal parts playful and cuddly, Buu is your boy.

👉 Meet Buu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Huey’s Rescue

Dottie is described as sugar, spice, and everything nice. She’s a tidy little “princess” with a very sweet nature. She enjoys playtime but loves nothing more than curling up in your lap and being close to her person.

👉 Meet Dottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Huey’s Rescue

Juliette is a black-and-white cutie with multi-colored toe beans. She’s adventurous and curious, always exploring new toys and cozy spots, then settling in for long snuggles in your lap. She’s looking for a loving family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Juliette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory with gray spots

Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Huey’s Rescue

Clover is a joyful, affectionate kitten who loves toys—especially wand toys. She has cute multi-colored toe beans and a constant soundtrack of loud purrs and sweet little chirps whenever you’re nearby.

👉 Meet Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Huey’s Rescue

Heathcliff is a curious, outgoing tabby boy who loves to explore and check out new toys and spaces. When he’s done adventuring, he wants to be in your arms—he loves being picked up, cuddled, and showered with pets.

👉 Meet Heathcliff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Huey’s Rescue

Inigo is named after the famous character from The Princess Bride and has a big personality to match. He’s fearless, curious, and cuddly, and he loves to watch what you’re doing, studying everything with his smart little mind.

👉 Meet Inigo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Temecula, CA area and one of these cats caught your eye, reach out to Huey’s Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to learn more, confirm details like vaccines and spay/neuter status, and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.