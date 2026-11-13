Temecula’s retail and service scene is buzzing, especially with holiday traffic and steady growth in local shopping centers. If you like helping people and staying busy, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Ragz Enterprises (Under the Willow boutique)

Ragz Enterprises (Under the Willow boutique) Location: Temecula, CA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: From $17.50/hour

Perks: Monthly performance bonuses, employee discount, flexible schedule

Love fashion and talking to people? Help style shoppers, create fun outfits, and give a great in-store experience during the holiday rush.

Employer: America’s Best (National Vision)

(National Vision) Location: Temecula, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay + bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay + bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed) Perks: Health & dental insurance, 401(k), FSA, generous PTO & holidays, parental leave, eyewear discount, training & growth programs, Sundays off

Great fit if you have optical or retail leadership experience and want a stable role running daily store operations while leading a customer-focused team.

Employer: Phil’s BBQ

Location: Temecula, CA

Type: (Not listed; likely part-time or full-time – check posting)

(Not listed; likely part-time or full-time – check posting) Pay: Not listed

Be the friendly face at the counter taking orders, handling payments, and helping guests with menu questions at a busy, popular BBQ spot.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Jared)

Location: Temecula, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$21.20/hour base + commission (final rate based on experience/qualifications)

(final rate based on experience/qualifications) Perks: Medical, dental, vision (full-time), 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, training programs, merchandise discounts, incentive trips/contests

Lead the sales floor, coach the team, and create a luxury-level customer experience for people shopping for special jewelry and big life moments.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more roles listed on their career pages.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.