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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Temecula Right Now
Temecula neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your home or next project.
Free magazines for crafting or what not
Item: Large box of magazines
Condition: Not specified (mixed magazines, good for crafts or reading)
Location: Meadowview, Temecula, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A large box of magazines being given away. These are great for crafting, collages, vision boards, or school projects. Since it’s a whole box, plan space in your car to haul them.
FREE WOODEN BOX WITH LID AND PALATE
Item: Wooden box with lid and pallet
Size: 54 x 54 x 9 inches
Condition: Not specified
Location: Meadowview, Temecula, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A large wooden box with lid, about 54" x 54" x 9", plus a pallet. Could work for storage, DIY projects, or garden use. Because of the size, you’ll likely need a truck or large SUV to pick it up.
FREE Vanity Desk – First Come, First Served!
Item: Vanity desk / makeup table
Condition: Used – Fair, drawer works perfectly, some water staining on tabletop
Location: Temecula, CA (exact address via poster)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Free vanity desk in great overall working condition. The drawer slides and works well. The only issue is some water staining on the top, but it’s still fully usable for a bedroom, makeup area, or getting-ready space.
FREE – must pick up. First person who can get there and haul it away gets it.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Free items in Temecula tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.