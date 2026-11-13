Temecula neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your home or next project.

Item: Large box of magazines

Condition: Not specified (mixed magazines, good for crafts or reading)

Location: Meadowview, Temecula, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A large box of magazines being given away. These are great for crafting, collages, vision boards, or school projects. Since it’s a whole box, plan space in your car to haul them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Wooden box with lid and pallet

Size: 54 x 54 x 9 inches

Condition: Not specified

Location: Meadowview, Temecula, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A large wooden box with lid, about 54" x 54" x 9", plus a pallet. Could work for storage, DIY projects, or garden use. Because of the size, you’ll likely need a truck or large SUV to pick it up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Vanity desk / makeup table

Condition: Used – Fair, drawer works perfectly, some water staining on tabletop

Location: Temecula, CA (exact address via poster)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Free vanity desk in great overall working condition. The drawer slides and works well. The only issue is some water staining on the top, but it’s still fully usable for a bedroom, makeup area, or getting-ready space.

FREE – must pick up. First person who can get there and haul it away gets it.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Free items in Temecula tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.