Temecula Chilled Holiday Events Run Nov 27–Dec 31

Temecula Chilled returns to Temecula Valley from November 27 through December 31, offering holiday lights, ice skating, festive markets, live entertainment, seasonal dining, and New Year’s Eve celebrations. Highlights include skating at Peltzer Winery’s outdoor ice rink, Santa’s Electric Light Parade, holiday tree lightings, local shopping, cozy igloo dining, and seasonal specials at Temecula Valley wineries and restaurants. Residents and visitors can view the full list of events, experiences, and lodging options at Visit Temecula Valley.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce