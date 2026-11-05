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Temecula
Milk & Honey Nails Spa and Salon marks 1 year
6 days ago
Milk & Honey Nails Spa and Salon at 31938 Temecula Pkwy #C, Temecula, CA 92592 is celebrating its one-year anniversary as a one-stop beauty spot offering personalized hair and nail services in a calm, relaxing setting. The spa focuses on self-care, with staff providing attentive service and spa experiences tailored to each guest.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce
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