Milk & Honey Nails Spa and Salon marks 1 year

Milk & Honey Nails Spa and Salon at 31938 Temecula Pkwy #C, Temecula, CA 92592 is celebrating its one-year anniversary as a one-stop beauty spot offering personalized hair and nail services in a calm, relaxing setting. The spa focuses on self-care, with staff providing attentive service and spa experiences tailored to each guest.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce