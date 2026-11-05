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Temecula

Milk & Honey Nails Spa and Salon marks one year

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aw1iF_1Gp4LdR600

Milk & Honey Nails Spa and Salon is celebrating its one-year anniversary at 31938 Temecula Pkwy #C, Temecula, CA 92592. The salon offers personalized hair and nail services in a calm setting focused on relaxation and self-care, with staff who aim to give each guest a custom spa experience.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce

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