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Temecula
Milk & Honey Nails Spa and Salon marks one year
6 days ago
Milk & Honey Nails Spa and Salon is celebrating its one-year anniversary at 31938 Temecula Pkwy #C, Temecula, CA 92592. The salon offers personalized hair and nail services in a calm setting focused on relaxation and self-care, with staff who aim to give each guest a custom spa experience.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce
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