📅 Baby Storytime for ages 0–2 at Grace Mellman Library

📅 Baby Storytime for ages 0–2 in Temecula

Bring your little one to Baby Storytime for board books, simple songs, and fun designed just for babies and toddlers.

Dates: Thursdays – Nov 5, 12, 19, Dec 3, 10, 17, 2026

Thursdays – Time: 10:30–11:00 AM (Pacific Time)

(Pacific Time) Location: Community Room , Temecula Grace Mellman library branch

, library branch Audience: Children ages 0–2 (with their caregivers)

It’s a short, in-person program, great for early literacy and a sweet outing with your baby. Add it to your calendar so you don’t forget a week.