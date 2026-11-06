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Temecula

📅 Baby Storytime for ages 0–2 at Grace Mellman Library

9 days ago
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📅 Baby Storytime for ages 0–2 in Temecula

Bring your little one to Baby Storytime for board books, simple songs, and fun designed just for babies and toddlers.

  • Dates: Thursdays – Nov 5, 12, 19, Dec 3, 10, 17, 2026
  • Time: 10:30–11:00 AM (Pacific Time)
  • Location: Community Room, Temecula Grace Mellman library branch
  • Audience: Children ages 0–2 (with their caregivers)

It’s a short, in-person program, great for early literacy and a sweet outing with your baby. Add it to your calendar so you don’t forget a week.

More Info: Baby Storytime - LibCal - ...

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