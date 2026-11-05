🏥 Temecula Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Temecula’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from community clinics to hospitals and specialty care. Here are several solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Neighborhood Healthcare

Neighborhood Healthcare Location: Temecula, CA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm (1-hour lunch)

Full-time, (1-hour lunch) Salary: $24.95 – $34.93/hour, DOE

Work in a busy community health clinic supporting providers with vitals, vaccines, blood draws, EKGs, and patient education. Great fit if you have a Medical Assistant certificate, AHA BLS, and want steady weekday hours in a mission-driven, non-profit setting.

Employer: Temecula Valley Hospital (Southwest Healthcare / UHS)

Location: Temecula, CA

Type: Full-time, night shift, 7 days on / 7 days off

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Hospital pharmacist role in a highly awarded acute-care facility, focused on drug therapy review, dispensing, and clinical support across multiple service lines. Ideal if you’re a CA-licensed pharmacist with at least 1 year of experience or a residency, and want a consistent night schedule with big-system benefits.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Temecula, CA (multi-hospital leadership)

(multi-hospital leadership) Type: Part-time (pay range listed for full-time)

Part-time (pay range listed for full-time) Salary (FT reference): $148,946 – $215,144/year + production-based variable pay

Lead and mentor veterinarians across local Banfield hospitals while still doing hands-on clinical work. Best for a DVM/VMD with ~3+ years small animal experience who enjoys leadership, quality-of-care oversight, and wants strong benefits plus growth in a large veterinary network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.