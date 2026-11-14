🔥 Stay safe if you’re frying a turkey this Thanksgiving

The Tellico Village Fire Department is asking neighbors to be extra careful with turkey fryers this year.

They recommend you roast your turkey or use an oil‑free cooker when possible, since hot‑oil fryers can tip, spill, or catch fire.

If you still choose to deep‑fry in oil, be sure to:

Set up outdoors on a sturdy, level surface, at least 10 feet from your home and away from decks, porches, and roof overhangs.

on a sturdy, level surface, at least and away from decks, porches, and roof overhangs. Thaw and dry the turkey completely and only use the amount of oil the manufacturer specifies.

and only use the amount of oil the specifies. Stay with the fryer and watch the oil temperature. Keep kids and pets at least 3 feet away while cooking and while the oil cools.

and watch the oil temperature. Keep while cooking and while the oil cools. Leave the fryer in place until the oil has fully cooled.

until the oil has fully cooled. If the fryer catches fire, get everyone away and call 911 from a safe place. Never pour water on burning oil.

Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving from your Tellico Village Fire Department!