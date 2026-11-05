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Tellico Plains
Tellico Plains collecting relief donations
3 days ago
Town of Tellico Plains is collecting donations of bottled water and cleaning supplies at City Hall to support the communities of Copperhill and McCaysville after recent hardships. Residents are asked to bring these items to City Hall, and town officials will share more details on extra needs and ways to help as they learn more.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Tellico Plains Tennessee
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