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Tell City
Perry County Library seeks service bids by Nov. 30
7 days ago
Perry County Public Library is accepting bids for contracted Janitorial Services, Snow Removal, General Maintenance, Lawn Mowing, and Landscaping until November 30, 2026. Proposals can be emailed to csmith@perrycountypl.org or dropped off at the Tell City Location, 2328 Tell Street.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Perry County Public Library-Indiana
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