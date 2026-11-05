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Tell City

Perry County Library seeks service bids by Nov. 30

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKnmJ_1GpKbOYA00

Perry County Public Library is accepting bids for contracted Janitorial Services, Snow Removal, General Maintenance, Lawn Mowing, and Landscaping until November 30, 2026. Proposals can be emailed to csmith@perrycountypl.org or dropped off at the Tell City Location, 2328 Tell Street.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Perry County Public Library-Indiana

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