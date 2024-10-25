The American Red Cross is highlighting the need for blood and platelet donors as festive schedules ramp up this fall. Individuals, especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets, are encouraged to make a donation.

There are several opportunities to donate blood in Crawford County in the coming days:

Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bucyrus Moose Lodge 669, 216 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus

Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Galion Community Hospital, 269 Portland Way South, Galion

Nov. 7, noon-6 p.m., Crawford Success Center-North Central State, 130 N. Walnut St., Bucyrus

Nov. 12, noon-6 p.m., Galion Community Center YMCA, 500 Gill Ave., Galion

To give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED-CROSS or use the Red Cross blood donor app.

Those who give Nov. 1-17 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Red Cross seeks blood donors before the start of the busy holiday season