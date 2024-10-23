Open in App
    Buckeye Central's McDougal sisters overcome major hip surgeries to play at elite level

    By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum,

    2 days ago

    NEW WASHINGTON - Since her preteen years, Buckeye Central senior Mara McDougal knew something was wrong with her hips.

    "We have videos on my phone when I was 10 or 11 years old playing club, and I'm sitting there banging on my hips," she said. "Then it took us a few years of going to doctors … and I had quite a few tell me that — not that I was faking it — but basically I'm fine."

    But she wasn't fine. And after finally getting a proper diagnosis, they discovered she had two torn labrums in her hips. Repairing the right one would require extensive surgery.

    "The root cause was her femoral ball didn't go in the socket right," mom, and coach, Missy McDougal said. "They had to break her femur to adjust it and repair the labrum. Now they tell you it's a 13-month recovery, they told us 9-12 months, and she made it back playing her second year in about eight.

    "Then the next year she had to have surgery to remove all the hardware because it was really bothering her, they had to reopen it all back up."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6rP7_0wINFHfU00

    Mara quite literally had to learn how to walk all over again as an underclassman in high school.

    "My first six weeks I was on a walker and couldn't put any weight on it," Mara said. "Then my first steps from there were in the pool. I'm walking in chest deep water holding onto the edge and I still couldn't put any weight on it.

    "I lost 15 pounds and it looked like almost all of it was in my leg, and even now my legs aren't really the same size and not even equal in strength."

    She was able to make it back to play her sophomore season, but saw her positional role shift due to restrictions.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNL7C_0wINFHfU00

    "I wasn't even cleared to jump, so I started off as libero," Mara said. "I was doing the best I could, but looking back I really shouldn't have played because I had so many imbalances. They were worried about blowing my knee out or hurting my other hip worse, but mentally I went three months not being able to walk and then I spent the whole summer just doing PT.

    "Halfway through I started hitting again, but then the following spring I couldn't play club because I had to have another surgery to get like all the hardware taken out. So I spent the whole summer recovering from that surgery … and again I lost all my strength. I had to go through all of the PT all over again, which mentally was the hardest because it's eight months of recovery, then to go through it all again four months after — that's a lot."

    It was a lot. But considering Mara played an entire eighth grade basketball season on a broken ankle, Missy had no doubt she'd persevere through.

    "She's tough as nails — the girl can play through pain," Missy said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prPFq_0wINFHfU00

    Thanks mom...

    Mara wasn't the only one with hip issues. Maren, her younger sister by a year , went through something similar.

    "They had to break both her pelvis in four places," Missy said. "Maren came back early this year … we're at the end of her junior year and she still hasn't played pain-free. My hope for her is that she gets to play senior year and actually have an offseason to do some strength training, recover, just be a kid. She's missed so much with the recoveries, but they just keep coming back and they give it everything they have every night."

    Missy also had hip surgery when she was younger, and the girls make sure she jokingly knows whose fault it is.

    The Marvelous McDougals: Three sisters, coached by mom, in the midst of a memorable year

    "They say it's genetic," Missy said. "So they let me know every day that I'm the one (to blame).

    "It's been a rough two or three years … and been a grueling journey with tons of therapy. I have to give a shout out to their dad for all the massage work that he does on them. They put in the time and effort into stretching, the rehab, and everything it takes to go out there and compete."

    Mara has hopes of playing in college and believes going through surgeries and the recovery process have been doubly beneficial.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqA6K_0wINFHfU00

    "I don't think a lot of people kind of realize, even those in our family, how much PT, recovery, everything that I had to go through," Mara said. "I've probably gotten stronger from it."

    And every day, Missy reminds them that everything happens for a reason.

    "I keep telling them God's not going to give us more than we can handle," she said. "But sometimes you wonder if we're at that point yet — how much more can we handle? But I have the trust in God and I tell the girls we just have to believe that there's a bigger plan.

    "We might not know what it is, but there has to be."

    zholden@gannett.com | 419-617-6018 | Twitter/X: @Zachary_Holden

    This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Buckeye Central's McDougal sisters overcome major hip surgeries to play at elite level

