Halloween excitement starts this weekend with trick or treat, parades and contests

It the time of year for creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, as the old Addams Family song says, and Crawford County is ready.

Here is a list of Halloween activities, including trick or treat dates and times, and other holiday events.

Oh, and don't forget to turn the porch lights on if welcoming those trick or treaters.

Bucyrus

All Things Spooky Craft Show & Trunk or Treat, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Trillium Event Center, 1630 E. Southern Ave., Bucyrus

Trick or treat in Bucyrus will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

Crestline

Trick or treat in Crestline will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct 27. Scary Business trick or treat will follow from 4-5 p.m. with a costume contest held at 5:15 p.m. at The Hub.

Galion

Galion will hold trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

Trick or treat at Brownella Cottage will be held 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Sulphur Springs

Trick or treat will be held in Sulphur Springs 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Liberty Township Fire Station.

Tiro

Trunk or treat will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Tiro-Auburn Volunteer Fire Department. Crafts and a light meal will be held afterward.

Nevada

Trick or treat in Nevada will be held 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

New Washington

Trick or treat in New Washington will be held noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. A parade begins at 11:45 a.m.

