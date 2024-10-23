Wynford Local Schools board member Levi Hartschuh has been recognized for his service to a statewide association of school boards.

Hartschuh received an award thanking him for his contributions as a member of the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Board of Trustees, the association's governing body. OSBA Chief Executive Director Dr. Kathy McFarland presented the plaque at an Oct. 21 Wynford Local Schools board meeting.

The board member also serves as the association's president-elect on the Central Region Executive Committee, Student Achievement Leadership Team and the Capital Conference Planning Task Force.

Additionally, Hartschuh is a legislative liaison and Wynford's delegate to the OSBA Delegate Assembly.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Levi Hartschuh receives award from the Ohio School Boards Association