Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Telegraph-Forum

    'A positive influence': Mayor Bruce Truka buys former YMCA, plans to donate it to the city

    By Zach Tuggle, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum,

    2 days ago

    Bruce Truka wants to donate the former YMCA building to the City of Bucyrus .

    "I want to make a positive thing," he said Thursday morning. "We're supposed to believe in Bucyrus."

    Truka, the city's mayor, bought the structure as a private citizen earlier this month with $115,000 of his own money.

    He made the purchase six days after members of Bucyrus City Council voted against spending $105,000 to acquire the property .

    The former YMCA building − 223 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus − was for nearly a decade owned and operated by Andy and Tenia Thoroughman as the Sk8 Factory roller rink.

    The building sits next door to the city's firehouse, which is 119 years old.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlnsi_0wBvVgyu00

    'It's easier to be positive than negative all the time'

    The fire station has been an iconic downtown fixture for several generations.

    When it opened in 1905, firefighters raced from the building on horse-drawn wagons that toted their water and pumps to the scene of a fire.

    Firefighting equipment had improved by the time Truka was born more than a half century later, but the department still operated out of the two-story brick building at the corner of Swigart and Mansfield streets.

    "It was ancient," Truka recalled.

    He grew older and so did the firehouse. He earned a degree from The Ohio State University, then moved back home to Bucyrus to work for General Electric .

    "My parents were always business owners here in town," Truka said. "My mom and dad always said it's easier to be positive than negative all the time, so be positive. Do something to be involved."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1paQig_0wBvVgyu00

    'So many times that the can gets kicked down the road'

    His desire to serve his community led him to run for City Council. Voters chose him a dozen elections in a row.

    "I did it 24 years," Truka said. "GE made me jump through a bunch of hoops because I had to burn all my personal time to go to the council meetings. That was a big sacrifice."

    The fire station had its 100th birthday while he was in office.

    "We did renovations," Truka said. "We needed a new roof at one time, so we finally did that. But I mean, there's only so many times that the can gets kicked down the road."

    'I don't understand. It was very hurtful to me.'

    Retirement came earlier than expected for Truka when the city's General Electric lamp plant closed in 2022 . He was only a few weeks shy of his 38th anniversary with the company.

    He decided to run for mayor the next year. He won the Republican primary , then went unopposed in the general election. He was sworn in the last week of December .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIpRu_0wBvVgyu00

    A few months into his term, the new mayor noticed a real estate listing for the former YMCA building next to the firehouse.

    "I like to look at all that realty stuff," Truka said. "I thought: 'Boy, this is great.'"

    His plan was to use the property to expand the firehouse's capacity.

    He said he handed the idea to City Council, where it was taken up by the Public Lands & Buildings Committee and discussed in several executive sessions over the summer. That committee ruled favorably on the purchase.

    "Back there in those executive sessions, everybody was on board," Truka said.

    The city hired a Realtor. Truka signed a contract. Then, city council voted to end the process less than a week before the agreed-upon closing date.

    "That was so upsetting to me," Truka said. "I don't understand why. Why did they make it political? There's no shady dealings, nothing. I mean, I don't understand. It was very hurtful to me."

    'I went ahead and cashed in my retirement'

    The city's contract to purchase the former YMCA became void Oct. 1 and a $1,000 down payment was returned to the municipal account.

    The next day, the mayor reached out to Brandon Gobrecht, the city's interim law director , and asked if he would be allowed to pursue the purchase as a private citizen.

    The attorney told Truka he could not represent him on personal matters, but he could ensure such a move was legal since he already had been involved with the property in his mayoral capacity.

    "I did some research and I found that there was no problem with that," Gobrecht said.

    Truka then formed a limited-liability company and asked his Realtor to resume negotiations − the new offer was $10,000 higher.

    "I talked to my financial adviser," the mayor said. "I went ahead and cashed in my retirement."

    He paid the Thoroughmans $115,000 on Oct. 7.

    "I look at it as a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Truka said.

    'Let's be a positive influence'

    The mayor now owns the former YMCA, a place where he has fond memories roller skating years ago.

    The rink is still in good shape, but Truka doesn't plan to have any skate parties. He got the place insured, made sure the utilities were hooked up and is making sure the general maintenance is in order.

    The plan, though, is to give the building away in hopes that it will be torn down.

    "I would like to bring it to the council," Truka said.

    The city's attorney said that once council members vote to accept the gift, they could then place the property into the county's land bank so government funds could be used to demolish the structure.

    "I don't want to make a financial burden against the citizens," Truka said. "The land bank is such a valuable way of taking care of some of these properties to actually help the municipalities move forward."

    Once the former YMCA is reduced to a vacant lot, the city could leave it as parking space for emergency vehicles or use it to build an annexation to the firehouse.

    Whatever happens, the mayor is happy to have been able to help create a safe future for the fire department.

    "There's so many naysayers out there," Truka said. "You can be an armchair critic, but it's high time that someone steps up. I just would like to be able to say, 'OK, let's be a positive influence.'"

    ztuggle@gannett.com

    419-564-3508

    This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: 'A positive influence': Mayor Bruce Truka buys former YMCA, plans to donate it to the city

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    BulldogDan
    1d ago
    Mayor Truka is a man of integrity. Ask those at GE who worked with him.
    Robert Hill
    1d ago
    Hope the citizens of Bucyrus are not dumb enough to believe he bought this and donated it to the city. It will all come out later that the taxpayers paid 100% and some for this. FACT!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen14 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    2024 election guide: Propositions on the ballot in Arizona and Pima County
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy