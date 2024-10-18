'A positive influence': Mayor Bruce Truka buys former YMCA, plans to donate it to the city

Bruce Truka wants to donate the former YMCA building to the City of Bucyrus .

"I want to make a positive thing," he said Thursday morning. "We're supposed to believe in Bucyrus."

Truka, the city's mayor, bought the structure as a private citizen earlier this month with $115,000 of his own money.

He made the purchase six days after members of Bucyrus City Council voted against spending $105,000 to acquire the property .

The former YMCA building − 223 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus − was for nearly a decade owned and operated by Andy and Tenia Thoroughman as the Sk8 Factory roller rink.

The building sits next door to the city's firehouse, which is 119 years old.

'It's easier to be positive than negative all the time'

The fire station has been an iconic downtown fixture for several generations.

When it opened in 1905, firefighters raced from the building on horse-drawn wagons that toted their water and pumps to the scene of a fire.

Firefighting equipment had improved by the time Truka was born more than a half century later, but the department still operated out of the two-story brick building at the corner of Swigart and Mansfield streets.

"It was ancient," Truka recalled.

He grew older and so did the firehouse. He earned a degree from The Ohio State University, then moved back home to Bucyrus to work for General Electric .

"My parents were always business owners here in town," Truka said. "My mom and dad always said it's easier to be positive than negative all the time, so be positive. Do something to be involved."

'So many times that the can gets kicked down the road'

His desire to serve his community led him to run for City Council. Voters chose him a dozen elections in a row.

"I did it 24 years," Truka said. "GE made me jump through a bunch of hoops because I had to burn all my personal time to go to the council meetings. That was a big sacrifice."

The fire station had its 100th birthday while he was in office.

"We did renovations," Truka said. "We needed a new roof at one time, so we finally did that. But I mean, there's only so many times that the can gets kicked down the road."

'I don't understand. It was very hurtful to me.'

Retirement came earlier than expected for Truka when the city's General Electric lamp plant closed in 2022 . He was only a few weeks shy of his 38th anniversary with the company.

He decided to run for mayor the next year. He won the Republican primary , then went unopposed in the general election. He was sworn in the last week of December .

A few months into his term, the new mayor noticed a real estate listing for the former YMCA building next to the firehouse.

"I like to look at all that realty stuff," Truka said. "I thought: 'Boy, this is great.'"

His plan was to use the property to expand the firehouse's capacity.

He said he handed the idea to City Council, where it was taken up by the Public Lands & Buildings Committee and discussed in several executive sessions over the summer. That committee ruled favorably on the purchase.

"Back there in those executive sessions, everybody was on board," Truka said.

The city hired a Realtor. Truka signed a contract. Then, city council voted to end the process less than a week before the agreed-upon closing date.

"That was so upsetting to me," Truka said. "I don't understand why. Why did they make it political? There's no shady dealings, nothing. I mean, I don't understand. It was very hurtful to me."

'I went ahead and cashed in my retirement'

The city's contract to purchase the former YMCA became void Oct. 1 and a $1,000 down payment was returned to the municipal account.

The next day, the mayor reached out to Brandon Gobrecht, the city's interim law director , and asked if he would be allowed to pursue the purchase as a private citizen.

The attorney told Truka he could not represent him on personal matters, but he could ensure such a move was legal since he already had been involved with the property in his mayoral capacity.

"I did some research and I found that there was no problem with that," Gobrecht said.

Truka then formed a limited-liability company and asked his Realtor to resume negotiations − the new offer was $10,000 higher.

"I talked to my financial adviser," the mayor said. "I went ahead and cashed in my retirement."

He paid the Thoroughmans $115,000 on Oct. 7.

"I look at it as a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Truka said.

'Let's be a positive influence'

The mayor now owns the former YMCA, a place where he has fond memories roller skating years ago.

The rink is still in good shape, but Truka doesn't plan to have any skate parties. He got the place insured, made sure the utilities were hooked up and is making sure the general maintenance is in order.

The plan, though, is to give the building away in hopes that it will be torn down.

"I would like to bring it to the council," Truka said.

The city's attorney said that once council members vote to accept the gift, they could then place the property into the county's land bank so government funds could be used to demolish the structure.

"I don't want to make a financial burden against the citizens," Truka said. "The land bank is such a valuable way of taking care of some of these properties to actually help the municipalities move forward."

Once the former YMCA is reduced to a vacant lot, the city could leave it as parking space for emergency vehicles or use it to build an annexation to the firehouse.

Whatever happens, the mayor is happy to have been able to help create a safe future for the fire department.

"There's so many naysayers out there," Truka said. "You can be an armchair critic, but it's high time that someone steps up. I just would like to be able to say, 'OK, let's be a positive influence.'"

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: 'A positive influence': Mayor Bruce Truka buys former YMCA, plans to donate it to the city