    • Telegraph-Forum

    Crawford County high school football scoreboard, Oct. 18

    By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum,

    2 days ago

    Upper Sandusky (4-4, 3-2) at Colonel Crawford (6-2, 3-2)

    7 p.m. at H.J. Gary Field

    Wynford (2-6, 1-4) at Buckeye Central (2-6, 1-4)

    7 p.m. at Buckeye Field

    Galion (5-3, 2-3) at River Valley (5-3, 3-2)

    7 p.m. ay Vikings Stadium

    Crestline (4-4) at North Baltimore (3-5)

    7 p.m. at Memorial Field

    Seneca East (5-3, 4-1) at Bucyrus (0-8, 0-5)

    7 p.m. at Redman Field

    This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford County high school football scoreboard, Oct. 18

