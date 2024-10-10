Open in App
    Telegraph-Forum

    Red Cross to host local blood drives to aid storm efforts

    By Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum,

    2 days ago

    The American Red Cross continues to work to restock critically needed blood products uncollected due to the ongoing impact of Hurricane Helene’s devastation in the Southeast. Donors outside of affected areas are encouraged to make an appointment to give now and help keep the blood supply stable in the weeks to come.

    Since making landfall, the storm and its aftermath have led to the cancellation of more than 100 blood drives, causing thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. For so many people living with urgent medical care needs, blood transfusions are essential, and donations in the Southeast are key to keeping our nationwide network stocked. The Red Cross operates through a national inventory with the ability to move blood wherever and whenever it is needed most.

    Here are four upcoming opportunities to donate blood in Crawford County:

    • Monday, 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 110 S. Kibler St., New Washington
    • Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Crestline High School, 784 Oldfield Road, Crestline
    • Oct. 18, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Timken, 2325 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus
    • Oct. 25, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bucyrus Community Hospital, 629 N. Sandusky St., Bucyrus

    The time to give blood or platelets is now. Bring hope to those in need by visiting RedCrossBlood.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

    As the Red Cross continues to urge people to give blood or platelets now, teams are also on the ground providing vital relief — like food, water, shelter and support — in communities devastated by Hurricane Helene. If you’re able to help those impacted by disasters big and small across the country, please consider making a gift of any amount .

    All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Oct. 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.

    This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Red Cross to host local blood drives to aid storm efforts

