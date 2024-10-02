Cheese is a 4-year-old female Boxer mix. She was brought to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Aug. 29 when her owner became unable to care for her and her brother.

Cheese is super friendly, very loving and playful. She enjoys car rides, other dogs and loves everyone. Cheese is a quiet girl, and she walks well on leash.

She is already spayed, so with an approved application, she could potentially go home with you the same day.

Pancake is a 5-month-old female domestic short-haired kitten.

She was brought to the Humane Society on July 11 when her owner surrendered her and her littermates.

Pancake is the shelter's longest cat resident; half of her life has been spent in the shelter, and it’s time for her to find her "furever" home.

Pancake is very affectionate, playful and friendly. She has lived with cats, dogs and kids.

For more information, call the Humane Society at 419-562-9149 or stop by and visit Cheese and Pancake at the shelter located at 3590 Ohio 98 in Bucyrus

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Pets of the Week: Meet Pancake and Cheese