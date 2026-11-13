Work is moving ahead on the Bear Valley Road Rehabilitation Project. Crews finished paving the first part of the job last week. On November 13, they are putting in underground water pipes between Martingale Way and Hart Drive, and pressure-testing the water line between the Frontage Roads.

Next week, work is expected to pause, but this may change if the weather allows. Crews are set to pave a short part of Bear Valley Road on November 23, if weather is good, and the plan is to have both lanes open by November 26. More paving is not expected until 2027, but water line work will go on as weather permits. This $9.4 million project is paid for by the CSD Roads Assessment and Water Fees and includes both water line replacement and road upgrades. Please drive slowly and safely in the work area.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bear Valley Community Services District