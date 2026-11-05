🐱 Playful & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Tehachapi

Looking for a new feline friend in Tehachapi, CA? These sweet cats are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Have-a-Heart Humane Society

Location: Tehachapi, CA

Tehachapi, CA Contact: (661) 822-5683

Cookie is a young kitten looking for a fresh start with a loving family. To learn more about her personality, current health status, and adoption details, please visit the shelter’s website.

👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Have-a-Heart Humane Society

Location: Tehachapi, CA

Tehachapi, CA Contact: (661) 822-5683

Oreo is another adorable kitten hoping to find a forever home. The shelter can share more about her temperament, vaccinations, and how she might fit into your household.

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Save Tehachapi's Orphaned Pets (STOP)

Location: Tehachapi, CA

Tehachapi, CA Contact: (661) 599-6717

Francesca was rescued from life on the streets and has already raised six kittens in rescue care. Now she’s ready to retire from motherhood and enjoy being the center of attention in a calm, loving home. Her rescuers say she has lots of love to give and is so deserving of a stable, indoor life.

If you’re looking for an adult cat who is past the wild kitten stage and ready to bond, Francesca could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Francesca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

👉 Apply directly with STOP: https://www.stoprescue.org/catapplication.html

If you’re in or near Tehachapi, please consider opening your home to one of these cats, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. A quick call or online application could change a cat’s life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.