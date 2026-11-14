Cross country championships are usually won on pacing, training, and peak physical conditioning. On Saturday, the Nation Ford Falcons added a bit of sheer grit and improvisation to the winning formula.

Running most of the Class 4A Boys 5000-meter state championship race with a missing shoe after an early mishap, freshman Sparsh Vaghani dug deep to spearhead a remarkable team performance. Vaghani shook off the equipment malfunction to finish 10th overall with a time of 16:17.78, pacing a tight-knit Falcons squad that captured the state crown with 69 points.

Nation Ford’s victory was built on a relentless pack mentality. Robert Saddler followed closely in 12th place (16:21.38), while Alex Royall crossed in 16th (16:30.83). Alejandro Luna added an 18th-place finish (16:42.05) and Richard Bailey rounded out the scoring in 24th (16:43.64) to secure the title over runner-up South Pointe (85 points) and third-place Catawba Ridge (117 points).

While Nation Ford hoisted the boys trophy, local programs made heavy waves across the state meet:

Fort Mill Stars Shine in 5A: Fort Mill turned in stellar performances in the Class 5A races. Hudson Haley led the Fort Mill boys with a phenomenal 4th-place finish in 15:44.46, helping the Yellow Jackets secure 5th place overall as a team (133 points). In the girls 5A race, Lauren Allen delivered a sensational individual title performance, crossing first overall in 18:27.30 to lead the Fort Mill girls to a 5th-place team finish (180 points).

Catawba Ridge Contends in 4A: Catawba Ridge put together a strong podium run in the 4A boys race, finishing third overall with 117 points. Ryan Pierson led the charge for the Copperheads, grabbing a brilliant 3rd-place individual finish in 15:48.71.

Indian Land Battles in 4A: Indian Land put forth a tough-grind team effort in the 4A boys division, placing 15th overall (328 points) and anchored by Mitchell Bergman, who led the Warriors with a time of 17:24.51.

In the end, though, the day belonged to Nation Ford’s boys squad — and a freshman who proved that losing a shoe is just another hurdle on the way to a state championship.