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Nation Ford Braves the Odds (and One Missing Shoe) to Capture Class 4A Boys Cross Country State Title
By Chris Coffee,4 days ago
Cross country championships are usually won on pacing, training, and peak physical conditioning. On Saturday, the Nation Ford Falcons added a bit of sheer grit and improvisation to the winning formula.
Running most of the Class 4A Boys 5000-meter state championship race with a missing shoe after an early mishap, freshman Sparsh Vaghani dug deep to spearhead a remarkable team performance. Vaghani shook off the equipment malfunction to finish 10th overall with a time of 16:17.78, pacing a tight-knit Falcons squad that captured the state crown with 69 points.
Nation Ford’s victory was built on a relentless pack mentality. Robert Saddler followed closely in 12th place (16:21.38), while Alex Royall crossed in 16th (16:30.83). Alejandro Luna added an 18th-place finish (16:42.05) and Richard Bailey rounded out the scoring in 24th (16:43.64) to secure the title over runner-up South Pointe (85 points) and third-place Catawba Ridge (117 points).
While Nation Ford hoisted the boys trophy, local programs made heavy waves across the state meet:
Fort Mill Stars Shine in 5A: Fort Mill turned in stellar performances in the Class 5A races. Hudson Haley led the Fort Mill boys with a phenomenal 4th-place finish in 15:44.46, helping the Yellow Jackets secure 5th place overall as a team (133 points). In the girls 5A race, Lauren Allen delivered a sensational individual title performance, crossing first overall in 18:27.30 to lead the Fort Mill girls to a 5th-place team finish (180 points).
Catawba Ridge Contends in 4A: Catawba Ridge put together a strong podium run in the 4A boys race, finishing third overall with 117 points. Ryan Pierson led the charge for the Copperheads, grabbing a brilliant 3rd-place individual finish in 15:48.71.
Indian Land Battles in 4A: Indian Land put forth a tough-grind team effort in the 4A boys division, placing 15th overall (328 points) and anchored by Mitchell Bergman, who led the Warriors with a time of 17:24.51.
In the end, though, the day belonged to Nation Ford’s boys squad — and a freshman who proved that losing a shoe is just another hurdle on the way to a state championship.