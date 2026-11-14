The Winthrop University cross country teams concluded their 2026 season Friday at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships in Spartanburg, with several Eagles recording season-best and personal-best performances.

The women’s team finished 34th overall with 915 points in the 6K competition at the Milliken Research Center.

Janie Spicer led Winthrop with a 79th-place finish in 21:10.7, improving her previous season best of 22:13.4. Anna Conrad finished 115th in 21:51.3, also establishing a season-best time.

Allison Reese added another season-best performance, completing the women’s 6K in 23:51.7.

On the men’s side, Spencer Shealy was Winthrop’s top finisher in the 10K, placing 159th with a personal-best time of 32:11.7.

Miles Carrier also recorded a personal best, finishing in 34:19.3, while Aiden Carrier crossed the finish line in 36:08.8, also setting a personal record.

The regional championship marked the final competition of the season for the Eagles, who closed the year with several individual improvements and strong postseason performances.