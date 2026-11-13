Fort Mill high school students now have a new way to jump-start their higher education following the official launch of a partnership between Winthrop University and the Fort Mill School District.

Officials from both institutions gathered on Thursday, Nov. 12, to celebrate the debut of the Dual Enrollment Baccalaureate Pathway and welcome the program’s inaugural cohort of Fort Mill students. According to figures released by Winthrop in September, 25 local students are currently enrolled in the specialized track.

By knocking out foundational college requirements early, students can significantly cut down on both the time and financial cost needed to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Program Highlights: Dual Enrollment Baccalaureate Pathway

Academic Structure: Over a two-year span, students enroll in three college courses per semester.

Transferable Credits: Participants can graduate high school with up to 37 general education credit hours from Winthrop, which are transferable to public institutions across South Carolina.

Student Eligibility: The track is open to rising or current high school juniors and seniors who satisfy district and university prerequisites, which generally include a 3.0 minimum GPA or district-level approval.

Tuition & Fees: In-state participants are billed at Winthrop’s standard dual-enrollment rate ($495 per 1–4 credit hours for the 2026 academic year), as state lottery tuition assistance does not apply to four-year universities.

Academic Calendar: Classes operate on Winthrop University’s semester schedule rather than the traditional Fort Mill K–12 calendar.

The Fort Mill agreement expands on Winthrop’s broader dual enrollment network across the region, which gives high schoolers the chance to learn directly from university faculty and experience campus life firsthand. For both Winthrop and the Fort Mill School District, the new pathway marks a continued effort to deepen local educational ties and broaden academic opportunities for area youth.