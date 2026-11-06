Winthrop Volleyball Prepares for Big South Showdown, Senior Day

The Winthrop volleyball team will look to strengthen its position near the top of the Big South Conference standings when it hosts High Point and Radford this weekend at Winthrop Coliseum.

The Eagles welcome High Point on Friday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m., before facing Radford on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. Saturday’s matchup will also serve as Senior Day, honoring Winthrop’s graduating players.

Winthrop enters the weekend riding a six-match winning streak and has won 12 of its last 13 contests. The Eagles have also won 13 consecutive home matches, tied for the fifth-longest active home winning streak in NCAA volleyball.

The Eagles have received strong contributions from several players throughout the season. Paige Bennett leads the Big South in kills per set (4.23) and points per set (4.72), while setter Lexi Thatcher leads the conference in assists per set (10.44). Addison Torain ranks third in digs per set, and Teagan Sychterz is third in blocks per set.

Thatcher recently earned her sixth Big South Setter of the Week honor this season after helping Winthrop sweep USC Upstate and UNC Asheville.

Winthrop holds a 40-32 advantage in its all-time series against High Point and leads Radford 43-38. The Eagles defeated both opponents earlier this season.

Both matches will be played at Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill and streamed on ESPN+.