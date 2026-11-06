Winthrop Men’s Soccer Season Ends With Big South Quarterfinal Loss

Winthrop men’s soccer saw its season come to an end Wednesday evening with a 4-0 loss to fifth-seeded Longwood in the Big South Conference quarterfinals at Eagle Field.

The Eagles (6-9-3, 3-3-1 Big South) created several scoring opportunities early but were unable to capitalize. Longwood (9-7-1, 3-4-0 Big South) took control with goals in the 14th and 30th minutes to build a 2-0 halftime advantage.

The Eagles looked to respond after the break, with Jorge Perez attempting two shots in the opening minutes of the second half. Juma Baden also tested Longwood goalkeeper Nicolas Pucci in the 58th minute, but his angled attempt was turned away.

Perez continued to generate opportunities, putting another shot on target in the 73rd minute, only to be denied by Pucci.

Longwood extended its lead to 3-0 in the 74th minute when Brando Bedolla converted a penalty kick. The Lancers added their final goal in the 83rd minute when Mamdouh Habashy finished a pass from Bedolla.

Longwood finished with a 20-14 advantage in total shots and an 8-2 edge in shots on goal. Pucci recorded two saves, while Winthrop goalkeeper Kevin Christensen finished with four.

The loss ends the Eagles’ 2026 season in the opening round of the conference tournament.