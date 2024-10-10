Open in App
    Fort Mill to Celebrate 77th Annual Christmas Parade on December 7th

    By Thomas Hyslip,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439oaD_0w1b7rYf00

    The holiday season is just around the corner, and Fort Mill is preparing to bring back the festive spirit with the 77th Annual Fort Mill Christmas Parade. The much-loved event is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024, starting at 11 a.m. in historic downtown Fort Mill.

    The parade route will begin at Tom Hall and Unity Street, proceeding through Main Street and North White Street before concluding at Walter Elisha Park. Spectators can look forward to a variety of parade entries, including decorated floats, marching bands, and walking groups. The parade will also feature a special appearance by Santa Claus, who will close the parade with his signature cheer.

    This year, entries are open for community groups, businesses, schools, and non-profits to participate in the parade. Those interested in being part of the festivities must submit their applications by Friday, November 1, 2024. The entry fee is $20 for non-commercial participants and $35 for commercial entries. School organizations from York County can join for free.

    In addition to bringing the holiday spirit, the parade will also be televised on Comporium Channel 705, with filming taking place in front of the Fort Mill Fire Station on Tom Hall Street. Emcees will introduce each entry as they pass, and the parade judges will award trophies in various categories, such as Best Car, Best Golf Cart, Best Walking Group, Best Holiday Theme, Most Holiday Spirit, and Most Creative. Winners will be recognized at the Town Council meeting on Monday, December 9.

    For those looking to participate or simply attend, the event promises to be a joyous celebration of the community and the season. Be sure to mark your calendars and join in the fun!

    To apply visit https://t.co/CK9IkVO03y or to learn more, visit www.FortMillSC.gov/TownEvents or contact Jacona Hester, Events Coordinator, at jhester@fortmillsc.gov .

