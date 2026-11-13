📢 Holiday giving drives in Tega Cay

Tega Cay has several ways to give back this holiday season:

Toys For Happiness Toy Drive – Nov 13 to Dec 11

Donate a new, unwrapped toy and drop it off at Fire Station 1 (Stonecrest Blvd), Fire Station 2 (Windward Dr), or City Hall (Tega Cay Dr).

Neighborhood Giving Tree – now through Dec 9

Visit the Tega Cay Police Department to adopt a child in need from the Neighborhood Giving Tree and help make their holiday brighter.

Wrapping Paper & Supplies Drive – now through Dec 10

Volunteers for Holiday for Heroes are collecting wrapping paper, scissors, tape, tissue, and name tags for a special kids’ shopping day with the Tega Cay Fire and Police Departments.

To donate, email Ange Keskey at angejask@yahoo.com.

If you’re able, pick one of these and spread a little extra cheer this year.