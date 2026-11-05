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Tega Cay
⚠️ Tega Cay city offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
2 days ago
⚠️ City of Tega Cay offices closed for Veterans Day
All City of Tega Cay offices and facilities will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
They will reopen with normal hours of operation on Thursday, November 12.
If you need to:
- Pay a bill
- Handle a permit or license
- Visit a city facility for services
plan to do it before November 11 or wait until November 12 when everything is open again.
More Info: City Offices and Facilities Will Be Closed Novembe...
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