⚠️ Tega Cay city offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

⚠️ City of Tega Cay offices closed for Veterans Day

All City of Tega Cay offices and facilities will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

They will reopen with normal hours of operation on Thursday, November 12.

If you need to:

Pay a bill

Handle a permit or license

Visit a city facility for services

plan to do it before November 11 or wait until November 12 when everything is open again.