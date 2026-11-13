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How Yellowjackets Created the Ultimate Devastating ’90s Grunge and Alt-Rock Soundtrack
By Sydney Bucksbaum,7 days ago
Put on a choker necklace and dig up a vintage CD player, because it’s almost time to find out not only how Yellowjackets ends, but also which iconic ‘90s songs play a part in the final chapter of the Wiskayok High School’s girls soccer team’s fight for survival—both in the past and present. Because ever since the very first needle drop of the series, when “Today” by the Smashing Pumpkins played as the title card appeared in the first episode, it’s been clear that the killer soundtrack to the smash hit drama isn’t just there as supporting background noise. The music is vital to the story itself, and the fourth and final season (premiering Nov. 20th on Paramount+) is once again about to deliver powerful, emotional, devastating, and surprising music choices.