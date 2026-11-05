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Rat Boi Founder Alexa Coughlin Wants to Help You Switch from Fast Fashion
By Alyssa Hardy,7 days ago
This summer was the first time I put on a Rat Boi top. The corseted tank is one of the brand’s staple products, prominently featured in several viral videos over the last two years. Its social media fans tout its unique fit, comfort, style, and importantly, its availability in sizes XS-3X. Upon first wear, I realized the TikTok promise was true; the $68 top has an almost magical fit—small boobs, big boobs, short torso, wide torso, whatever, it’s made for everyone.