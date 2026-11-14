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Nvidia deliberately kept GPU prices high through circular financing deals, report claims
By Daniel Sims,2 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. Connecting the dots: The AI boom has been widely blamed for GPU prices spinning out of control over the past year. Following Jensen Huang's resignation from Nvidia,new information suggests that this was the goal of the former CEO's business strategy, which has long drawn accusations of circular financing.